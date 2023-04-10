Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria food truck festival this weekend to feature more than 50 vendors

Apr 10, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Foodstock Photo)...

(Foodstock Photo)

(Foodstock Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Food truck lovers should bring a big appetite to a festival in Peoria this weekend as Foodstock 2023 is set to feature more than 55 local vendors.

The celebration of all things food trucks takes place at the Peoria Sports Complex on Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

Admission is $5, but children age 12 and under get in free. Parking for the event is also free.

The lineup features a truck for nearly every cuisine, with choices including 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, Arizonas Roasted Corn, Big Brotha BBQ, Coney Shack and Grill, Fogo & Soul, For the Love of Cupcakes and Lobstar. A full list of food trucks scheduled to be in attendance can be found on the event’s website.

Each of the food trucks will have $3 samples and people can vote for their favorite vendor.

There will also be a full bar for adults and various activities for children at the family-friendly event, such as free bounce houses, barrel train and face painting, a splash pad and a playground.

RELATED STORIES

The event, which is a collaboration between Get Local Arizona Events and the Peoria Diamond Club, will help feed hungry children in the West Valley as all gate proceeds will go to the Peoria Diamond Club’s affiliate charities, according to a press release.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket for a picnic on the field.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

