Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opening first metro Phoenix location

Apr 7, 2023, 11:19 AM

(Twitter Photo/Voodoo Doughnuts)

PHOENIX — Popular Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is bringing its sweet treats to metro Phoenix.

The doughtnuts shop announced Thursday that it is opening a location in Tempe on the southwest corner of Rural and Apache roads.

“We’ve been exploring the Arizona market for a while as part of our continuous growth strategy and we’re excited to finally bring our doughnuts to Tempe,” Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said in a press release.

“We can’t wait to become a part of the local community.”

No further details about the location have been announced.

Voodoo Doughnut, which has been featured nationally, is known for its distinctive selections, including the voodoo doll and Portland cream doughnuts.

The 20-year-old franchise has been expanding in recent years, with Arizona the latest foray.

Voodoo Doughnut has 17 locations across six states, including Colorado, Texas and California.

