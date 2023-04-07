Close
ARIZONA NEWS

5SOS to stop in Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for world tour

Apr 6, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/5 Seconds of Summer)...

(Facebook Photo/5 Seconds of Summer)

(Facebook Photo/5 Seconds of Summer)

PHOENIX — Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer announced Thursday a stop in the Valley this summer for their upcoming world tour.

5SOS will perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Sept. 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 14 at 10 a.m.

The four-member band with lead vocalist Luke Hemmings, lead guitarist Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin announced their tour schedule ahead of the release of the group’s new album “The 5 Seconds of Summer Show” on April 14.


Popular songs released over the years since the band formed in 2011 include, “Jet Black Heart,” “She Looks So Perfect,” “Girls Talk Boys” and “Youngblood.”

“The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music,” Irwin said.

“And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.”

