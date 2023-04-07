Only 1 Valley freeway closure to hinder drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Drivers traveling in metro Phoenix this weekend likely won’t freeway closures and restrictions, according to state transportation officials.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for construction on a new interchange.

🚧 Loop 303 WB closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Pkwy. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/xHFBw3Mutk pic.twitter.com/c7wBt5szrD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 7, 2023

The I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access to and from Sonoran Desert Drive available.

