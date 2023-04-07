Close
Only 1 Valley freeway closure to hinder drivers this weekend

Apr 7, 2023, 4:05 AM

PHOENIX — Drivers traveling in metro Phoenix this weekend likely won’t freeway closures and restrictions, according to state transportation officials.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for construction on a new interchange.

The I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access to and from Sonoran Desert Drive available.

Only 1 Valley freeway closure to hinder drivers this weekend