Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

2 prominent Democrats join 2024 race for Ruben Gallego’s seat in Congress

Apr 5, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 1:23 pm
From left, Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán (Facebook Photos)...
From left, Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán (Facebook Photos)
(Facebook Photos)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The 2024 race to succeed Rep. Ruben Gallego in Congress is heating up, with two prominent Democrats entering the fray this week.

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari announced her District 3 candidacy Tuesday, and state Sen. Raquel Terán followed suit Wednesday.

Ansari is in her first term on the council after being elected in 2021 and is Phoenix’s vice mayor this year. Before running for office she was a United Nations climate policy adviser.

“We deserve a representative who will act boldly and fearlessly to enact real change for our community,” she said in her campaign launch video.

Terán has served in both chambers of the Legislature and formerly chaired the Arizona Democratic Party.

“I’m running for Congress because there is no challenge too big we can’t solve by organizing and working together,” she said in her announcement video.

Gallego’s seat is in the state’s safest Democratic district, so the primary winner will most likely go on to win the general election. District 3 includes downtown, south and west Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

On the Republican side, Jeff Zink is running again after losing to Gallego by over 50 percentage points in last year’s general election.

Gallego, who has been in the House since 2015, is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, the former Democrat who became an independent late last year.

When asked Wednesday about the race to succeed him, Gallego said he was focused on his own 2024 campaign.

“I’m sure we’re going to have some great representation there, and right now we’re not getting involved in that race,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Luke Forstner contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office bans TikTok on entity-owned devices

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is the latest government entity to ban the use of social media app TikTok on devices it owns.
13 hours ago
(Paul Harries Photo)...
KTAR.com

All-American Rejects mark Phoenix on list of shows for 2023 tour

Power pop rockers the All-American Rejects have chosen the Valley as a spot on their first headlining tour in nearly 10 years.
13 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Associated Press

Former detective pleads guilty to running sex parlors in Arizona, California

The massage spas that employed women to perform sexual services were located in and around San Diego and in Tempe, according to a grand jury indictment.
13 hours ago
(Surveillance Photos/Mesa Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Mesa police ask for public’s help in identifying suspect in BoSa shooting

Police in Mesa released photos Tuesday of a suspect in a recent double shooting at a doughnut shop and asked for the public's help in identifying him.
13 hours ago
Doyle Duke (right) with his wife Billie. Taken by (Mayo Clinic Photo)...
Colton Krolak

First triple-organ transplant in Arizona history gives a new chance at life

A Valley hospital recently made Arizona history, performing the first ever triple-organ transplant in the state.
13 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Surprise man gets 4-year jail sentence for making false claims to IRS

A Surprise man was sentenced to four years in jail after being convicted on counts of conspiracy, false claims to the IRS and transactional money laundering.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
2 prominent Democrats join 2024 race for Ruben Gallego’s seat in Congress