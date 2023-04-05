All-American Rejects mark Phoenix on list of shows for 2023 tour

PHOENIX – Power pop rockers the All-American Rejects have chosen the Valley as a spot on their first headlining tour in nearly 10 years.

The Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour is scheduled to roll into Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion) on Oct. 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presales are underway.

New Found Glory, the Get Up Kids, Motion City Soundtrack and the Starting Line are also signed for the 27-city tour, which kicks off Aug. 11 in Tampa and finishes up Oct. 14 in Oklahoma City.

The quartet’s announcement Monday was filled with references to their hits:

“When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not,” the band said in a press release.

Led by singer/guitarist Tyson Ritter, the All-American Rejects gained mainstream notice in 2002 with the hit “Swing Swing.”

They followed up with “Dirty Little Secret,” “It Ends Tonight” and “Gives You Hell.”

Although this is the All-American Rejects first “proper” headlining tour since 2012, they’ve been making the rounds at festivals and other shows, including a performance at the Hearts on Fire Festival last fall at Phoenix Raceway.

