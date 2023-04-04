Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale man sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison for tax evasion

Apr 4, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale man was sentenced to 20 months in prison after he was convicted last September of three counts of tax evasion.

Ryan Patterson, 34, will also be required to pay over $430,000 in restitution to the IRS and serve three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Patterson, who was a contractor that specialized in remodels, told customers to make out checks to him personally and he would deposit them into his personal account, the release said.

Around $1.9 million in income was failed to be reported and Patterson avoided around $550,000 in taxes.

RELATED STORIES

In 2016, he also reported losing $38,000 while purchasing a primary residence for $445,000 in cash at the same time, the release said.

“The conviction and sentencing of the defendant are the result of an effort by the IRS to vindicate the rights of honest American taxpayers by holding scofflaws to account,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release.

“Instead of following the law, Patterson blatantly ignored it, and selfishly lined his pockets with money to which he wasn’t entitled.”

The IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Channing Vanderbilt (Chandler Police Photo)...
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting man retrieving mail in Chandler

A suspect was arrested in Chandler after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was retrieving his mail on Monday, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(Buckeye Police Department Screenshot Photo)...
KTAR.com

Billboards activated in Buckeye during latest plea for information in Anaiah Walker’s death

Two billboards were activated earlier this week in Buckeye Police's latest plea asking the public for information regarding the 2020 death of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker.
16 hours ago
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...
KTAR.com

MCSO seizes 100 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl in latest confiscations from new inmates

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it seized 100 blue pills believed to be fentanyl from an inmate during processing.
16 hours ago
(Photo by Will Powers/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona judge, special master set to preside over 2 crucial water cases

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney has chosen a water master for general stream adjudications involving the state's two key water cases.
16 hours ago
(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Federal funding headed to 2 Arizona airports for upgrades, repairs

Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced two airports will receive federal funding to improve airport safety and security.
16 hours ago
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)...
KTAR.com

Police investigating 3 deaths in Mesa apartment as murder-suicide

Police are investigating the discovery of three bodies inside a Mesa apartment Monday night, authorities said.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Scottsdale man sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison for tax evasion