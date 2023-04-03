PHOENIX — The chance to donate to a local nonprofit returns Tuesday as annual charity event Arizona Gives will be collecting contributions for 24 hours to give to nonprofits across the state.

The virtual fundraising event encourages people to donate to a nonprofit through the Arizona Gives website or by creating a fundraising page for an organization.

Through donations made on the website, nonprofits get the chance to collect additional money from the prize pool on Arizona Gives Day, which ranges from $180,000-$200,000.

The list of 982 organizations to make donations to offers a range of missions for participants to connect with, from educational and musical nonprofits to those supporting animal care centers and wildland firefighters.

The campaign started earlier this month and as of Monday afternoon, more than $600,000 has already been donated to hundreds of organizations, according to the website.

For anyone unable to donate but would still like to be involved, another way to participate in the charity event is to spread the word to friends and family on social media pages. According to Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, 65% of donors in 2017 said that Arizona Gives Day enabled them to provide a gift they wouldn’t have otherwise provided.

All donations made during the giving period will count toward an organization’s grand fundraising total. This year’s giving period runs from March 14 through Tuesday.

Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum host the event that is presented by FirstBank.

The online event has raised over $30 million for Arizona organizations since it was launched in 2013.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.