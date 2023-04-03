Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs appoints 7 judges to Maricopa County Superior Court

Apr 3, 2023, 10:27 AM
(Wikimedia Photo)...
(Wikimedia Photo)
(Wikimedia Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs named seven judges to Maricopa County Superior Court to fill vacancies created by retirements, a promotion and voter rejection.

The appointments of Michelle Carson, Marischa H. Gilla, Melody G. Harmon, Amy M. Kalman, Steven W. McCarthy, Colleen O’Donnell-Smith and Melissa M. Zabor were announced Friday.

“On top of their impressive legal experience and qualifications, each of these appointees has demonstrated a deep commitment to public service and to the rule of law,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“I am confident they will be excellent additions to the bench and will serve the state well,” she said.

Nearly all the judges serve as commissioners of the Maricopa County Superior Court.

RELATED STORIES

Carson has served as a commissioner of Maricopa County Superior Court since 2018. She also worked as senior attorney for the Maricopa County Public Defender and was in private practice.

Gilla has served as a commissioner of Maricopa County Superior since 2020. She also worked in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2019, including as deputy in the Capital Litigation Bureau.

Harmon has served as a commissioner of Maricopa County Superior Court  since 2018. She also worked as a Maricopa County public defender and has experience in probate and juvenile departments.

Kalman has been a commissioner for the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2018 and oversees treatment courts, including mental health probation. Previously, she served in the county’s public defender office.

McCarthy has served as a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner since 2019. He has experience overseeing DUI probation court and previously worked in the county public defender’s office for over 10 years.

O’Donnell-Smith has served in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office since 1999, where she had stints as unit chief counsel for the Protective Services Section.

Zabor has served as a commissioner of the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2017 and is assigned to the criminal division.

The appointees replace Judges Laura M. Reckart, Kathleen Mead and Janice Crawford, who retired; Daniel J. Kiley, who was named to Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals; and Rusty D. Crandell, Stephen M. Hopkins and Howard D. Sukenic, who were not retained by Maricopa County voters in the 2022 midterm election.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Mayor Corey Woods, left, Arizona Coyotes courtesy, right)...
Danny Shapiro

Lawsuit with Phoenix over proposed Coyotes arena deal ‘really unfortunate,’ says Tempe Mayor Woods

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods didn't expect to see legal action from Phoenix over the planned residential development part of the Coyotes arena deal.
10 hours ago
(Lucid Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona EV maker Lucid slashes nearly 1,000 jobs in cost-cutting move

Lucid USA is slashing its Arizona workforce by 968 jobs, according to a filing the company submitted Friday.
10 hours ago
(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...
KTAR.com

1 dead, 1 injured after 2 vehicles collide near Phoenix intersection

One person was killed and another injured after a two-vehicle collision on a Phoenix street Sunday, authorities said.
10 hours ago
Follow @GriseldaZetino...
Griselda Zetino

Preschools set kids up for success but access is limited in Arizona

Research shows preschool provides many benefits to children, but access to high-quality preschool programs is limited in Arizona.
10 hours ago
This May 21, 2020, photo provided by Victor Gensini shows a tornado in Moscow, Kan. A new study say...
KTAR.com

Phoenix sees coolest temperatures in 25 years, Flagstaff sets wettest March record

If you think it has seemed a bit cooler in the Phoenix metro area so far in 2023, it is not just wishful thinking.
10 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona AG Mayes supports proposal to ease restrictions on LGBTQ blood donations

Arizona AG Kris Mayes announced her support for an FDA proposal on easing blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Gov. Hobbs appoints 7 judges to Maricopa County Superior Court