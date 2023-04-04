Suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a man on DUI charges after he was accused of causing a fatal crash in Phoenix last week.

The suspect, who has not been identified, collided with another vehicle near Seventh Avenue and Indian School Road at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The man and his passenger ran from the scene and were later found by officers.

The suspect showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI.

Ramon Aaknes, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for his injuries and will be booked into Maricopa County Jail upon his release.

No other information was available.

