Chandler amends new rules for short-term rental property operators

PHOENIX — Chandler became the latest city in the Valley to make amendments to better guide short-term rental owners.

Chandler announced that effective Aug. 1, short-term owners and operators will be required to obtain a license from the city.

The city council approved changes tot he ordinance at a recent meeting.

The summer date is aimed to give community members an ample amount of time to apply and for the city to implement the processes.

Failure to apply for a license within 30 days of receiving a notice to do so will result in civil penalties.

The amendments also now prohibit short-term rental properties from being occupied for nonresidential uses, the city announced.

Additionally, it will now require operators to notify nearby residential properties, display emergency contact information and respond to complaints received by the police department.

The city will consider the final adoption of the amendments on April 13 at the next Chandler City Council meeting.

Other cities such as Scottsdale, Mesa and Tempe have made updates to the short-term property rules.

Mesa also requires its residents to acquire a license for short-term properties.

