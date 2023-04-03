Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler amends new rules for short-term rental property operators

Apr 3, 2023, 2:00 PM
(City of Chandler Photo)...
(City of Chandler Photo)
(City of Chandler Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Chandler became the latest city in the Valley to make amendments to better guide short-term rental owners.

Chandler announced that effective Aug. 1, short-term owners and operators will be required to obtain a license from the city.

The city council approved changes tot he ordinance at a recent meeting.

The summer date is aimed to give community members an ample amount of time to apply and for the city to implement the processes.

Failure to apply for a license within 30 days of receiving a notice to do so will result in civil penalties.

The amendments also now prohibit short-term rental properties from being occupied for nonresidential uses, the city announced.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, it will now require operators to notify nearby residential properties, display emergency contact information and respond to complaints received by the police department.

The city will consider the final adoption of the amendments on April 13 at the next Chandler City Council meeting.

Other cities such as Scottsdale, Mesa and Tempe have made updates to the short-term property rules.

Mesa also requires its residents to acquire a license for short-term properties.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...
KTAR.com

Man arrested after fatally shooting victim in Phoenix

A man was arrested over the weekend after fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in Phoenix, authorities said Monday.
17 hours ago
(NPS Photo/P. Santellan)...
KTAR.com

Tuzigoot National Monument closes to public due to wildfire until further notice

Tuzigoot National Monument in northern Arizona is closed to the public until further notice after a wildfire broke out on Sunday.
17 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Gives)...
KTAR.com

Annual charity event Arizona Gives Day returns to raise money for nonprofits

The chance to donate to a local nonprofit returns Tuesday as Arizona Gives will be collecting funds to give to nonprofits across the state.
17 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona joins coalition asking Supreme Court to allow states to ban threats of violence

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined a bipartisan coalition calling on the Supreme Court to enable to ban threats of violence. 
17 hours ago
This undated image provided by Raman and Puja Kalra shows their Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in...
Associated Press

Spoon spotted: Arizona Dairy Queen’s big red spoon found

A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning.
17 hours ago
(Wikimedia Photo)...
KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs appoints 7 judges to Maricopa County Superior Court

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs named seven judges to Maricopa County Superior Court to fill vacancies created by retirements, a promotion and voter rejection.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Chandler amends new rules for short-term rental property operators