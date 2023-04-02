Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Teen driver allegedly runs red light, kills 60-year-old man in Phoenix

Apr 2, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX — A 60-year-old man died in north Phoenix Saturday night after a teenager failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the man’s vehicle, authorities said.

Police were called to 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 11 p.m. and found three vehicles involved in a crash, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A teenager driving a truck westbound on Union Hills Drive drove through a red light and crashed into a car that was traveling southbound on 35th Avenue, police said.

The car, which was driven by 60-year-old Mark Oale, was pushed into a third vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

Oale was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The third driver and the teenager suffered minor injuries in the collision, police said.

Authorities said neither showed signs of impairment.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

