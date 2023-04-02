Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

ASU West campus to expand academic programs, add 2 structures

Apr 2, 2023, 7:15 AM
Hard hats await dignitaries for a groundbreaking ceremony at ASU West Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (P...
Hard hats await dignitaries for a groundbreaking ceremony at ASU West Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News)
(Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

GLENDALE — State, local and academic leaders gathered at Arizona State University’s West campus in Glendale on Wednesday, announcing the addition of three new schools and the development of two new structures. 

“By providing higher education opportunities for more students, we advance social and economic mobility and contribute to the development of a more diverse and educated workforce,” Todd Sandrin, vice provost of ASU’s West campus and dean of the New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

New academic programs include The School of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the W. P. Carey School of Business, The School of Interdisciplinary Forensics in the New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and The School of Integrated Engineering in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. 

The two new buildings will include a four-story, 55,000-square-foot academic facility that will house student gallery space, computer labs, faculty offices and future growth spaces. The project is expected to be finished in spring 2025.

A 500-bed, 134,264-square-foot residence hall is scheduled to open for the fall 2024 semester. Both buildings are expected to be LEED Silver certified. 

Currently, about 800 students live at the West campus. 

Besides adding the new degree programs and buildings at the West campus, ASU also will create the Education Complex at ASU, which will be part of Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College. The new initiative will be a space for collaboration on new ideas and educational innovation through social embeddedness, according to the release. 

Other dignitaries in attendance included Gov. Katie Hobbs, ASU President Michael Crow, ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Arizona Board of Regents Member Larry Penley, President and CEO of WESTMARC Sintra Hoffman and Phoenix City Council member Ann O’Brien.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dignitaries break ground on Virgin Industrial Park on March 30, 2023.(Image courtesy IndiCap/Invesc...
KTAR.com

Virgin Industrial Park coming to west Valley by 2024

A groundbreaking ceremony for a 1.54-million-square-foot industrial park was held along the Loop 303 corridor in the west Valley Thursday. 
8 hours ago
The Mexico-U.S. border checkpoint area near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Nogales/Maripo...
KTAR.com

Man sentenced to 5-plus years in prison for importing meth into Arizona

A man from Mexico was sentenced to 63 months in prison for the importation of methamphetamine through Arizona.
1 day ago
Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near ...
Associated Press

‘War of the states’: EV, chip makers lavished with subsidies

States are doling out more cash than ever to lure multibillion-dollar microchip, electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as they dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects.
1 day ago
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a to...
Associated Press

Tornadoes kill at least 11 across US Midwest and South

Tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 11 people, collapsed the roof of a packed theater during a heavy metal concert in Illinois, and left small towns and big cities throughout the region bewildered Saturday by the damage.
1 day ago
(City of Phoenix Photo)...
KTAR.com

Woman killed, 2 men injured in rollover accident in west Phoenix

Two men and one woman were critically injured in a single vehicle rollover accident early Saturday in west Phoenix.
1 day ago
A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...
Associated Press

Towering Monument Valley buttes display rare sunset spectacle

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
ASU West campus to expand academic programs, add 2 structures