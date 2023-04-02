Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Virgin Industrial Park coming to West Valley by 2024

Apr 2, 2023, 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:55 am
Dignitaries break ground on Virgin Industrial Park on March 30, 2023.(Image courtesy IndiCap/Invesco/JLL)
GLENDALE — A groundbreaking ceremony for a 1.54-million-square-foot industrial park was held along the Loop 303 corridor in the West Valley Thursday. 

Developers IndiCap and Invesco along with leasing broker JLL, joined with local dignitaries and project partners at the future site of Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building, Class A industrial project on the northwest corner of Olive and Reems Roads in Glendale. 

Graycor Construction is the general contractor and the project architect is Deutsch Architecture Group.

Construction on Virgin Industrial Park begins with Phase I, which includes three buildings scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2024. 

Buildings at Virgin Industrial Park feature 32 to 36 foot clear height with up to 60 by 60 foot column spacing, ESFR sprinkler systems and dock-high and grade-level doors, linked to 60- to 70-foot speed bays. The project also offers 3,000 amps of power, secured truck courts and parking for more than 2,200 autos and 167 trailers. 

“The West Valley, in particular, is in tremendous demand by tenants wanting strategic access to West Coast ports, direct transportation links to Mexico and accessibility to the Valley’s skyrocketing population, as well as the more than 33 million people who can be reached within a one-day drive of this submarket,” JLL Executive Managing Director Marc Hertzberg said in a press release. 

When complete, Virgin Industrial Park will join more than 30 million square feet of commercial real estate developed by IndiCap throughout the U.S. industrial, office, and retail sectors. Invesco has more than 20 ground-up developments totaling nearly $8 billion in stabilized value in the West Coast alone. 

