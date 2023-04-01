PHOENIX — A rescued Valley cat underwent a lifesaving surgery in March and is now in need of a home after veterinarians removed more than a dozen hair ties from his stomach.

The cat, whose name is Keaton, was brought to the Arizona Humane Society following the death of his owner when an individual noticed he’d been losing weight, according to a press release.

While in AHS’ trauma hospital, veterinarians found a mass in Keaton’s gastrointestinal tract that caused a blockage, leaving him unable to eat or drink.

The mass of the hair ties was removed in mid-March and Keaton was sent to a Foster Hero for recovery, the release said.

Keaton, who AHS said is adapting well to his new diet, is now available for adoption at the American Humane Society South Mountain Campus near Dobbins Road and 19th Avenue.

AHS will also waive fees for all pets ages one year and older through Sunday at the South Mountain Campus and PetSmart in Scottsdale near Miller and Camelback roads.

There are more than 200 pets available for adoptions, all of which are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Those interested in adoption can schedule an appointment, walk in or arrange a curbside appointment. Curbside appointments cannot be made for dog adoptions.

