PHOENIX — Chandler Municipal Airport was awarded $300,000 in federal funding to install an automated weather observing system, Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced on Friday.

The investment from the bipartisan infrastructure law’s airport grant program would help the facility more accurately determine current and site-specific weather information.

“I’m proud to announce my bipartisan infrastructure law improves weather forecasting tools at Chandler Municipal Airport, strengthening airport operations, safety and efficiency,” Sinema said in a press release.

The grant would also fund the installation of new runway lights.

Kelly said the upgrades will “boost safety and efficiency.”

Chandler approved more than $2.4 million in funding for airport projects earlier this month, including a taxiway extension, aviation market assessment and pavement improvement.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration are providing much of the funding for those plans.

Chandler Municipal Airport is located south of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near McQueen and Germann roads and is owned and operated by the city.

The site is primarily used for training, business flights, hobby aviation, medical services and law enforcement with more than 200,000 flights each year.

