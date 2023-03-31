Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Party over: Arizona chefs, restaurants shut out of James Beard Awards

Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 AM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A dozen chefs and restaurants from Arizona were named James Beard Foundation 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, but none will be honored at the final ceremonies.

Arizona was shut out of final nominations released Wednesday, including in the best chef Southwest category.

The following Arizonans were semifinalists for the awards announced on Jan. 25:

  • Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, Bacanora, Phoenix (best chef Southwest)
  • Fernando Hernández, Testal, Phoenix (best chef Southwest)
  • Yotaka and Alex Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix (best chef Southwest)
  • Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber, The Table at Junipine, Sedona (best chef Southwest)
  • Nephi Craig, Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver (best chef Southwest)
  • Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson (best chef Southwest)
  • Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff (outstanding restaurant)
  • Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff (emerging chef)
  • JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale (outstanding bakery)
  • Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix (outstanding pastry chef or baker)
  • Glai Baan, Phoenix (outstanding win and other beverages program)
  • Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café, Phoenix (outstanding chef)

The James Beard Foundation was founded in 1990 and gave out its first awards in 1991. The awards recognize 23 categories, including a new outstanding bakery honor.

RELATED STORIES

The voting body structure was updated this year, and semifinalists were determined from recommendations made by scouting and tasting judges, subcommittee members and the general public.

Subcommittees and judges visited the recognized semifinalists and scored their dining experiences. The top five scoring restaurants were named nominees.

Last year, Chris Bianco of Phoenix’s Tratto, Pane Bianco and Pizzeria Bianco was honored for outstanding restaurateur, while Don Guerra of Tucson’s Barrio Bread was named outstanding baker. Bianco also won in 2003.

The full list of 2023 nominees is posted online, and the awards ceremonies will take place on June 5 in Chicago.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)...
Alex Weiner

Chandler Municipal Airport awarded $300K for weather forecasting, lights

The federal government will grant Chandler Municipal Airport $300,000 to install an automated weather observing system, officials said.
12 hours ago
(From left: Twitter Photo/Shady Park; Arizona State University Photo)...
KTAR.com

Shady Park club, downtown Tempe retirement high-rise settle noise dispute

A downtown Tempe music venue and a nearby high-rise for senior living settled a legal dispute after a year of haggling.
12 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 rescued from off-road vehicle trapped in Avondale floodwaters

Two people who drove an off-road vehicle around barriers were rescued from a flooded West Valley wash Thursday night, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from overdoses, drugs in Arizona prisons

Here's what KTAR News learned this week about overdoses, drugs in prisons and the future of Arizona corrections.
12 hours ago
(ADOT Flickr Photo)...
KTAR.com

I-10, I-17 closures lead weekend Valley freeway restrictions

Closures on a portion of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 are among the Valley freeway restrictions drivers will need to plan for this weekend.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo, Facebook Photo/Uncorked Wine Festivals)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 31- April 2

From early Easter celebrations to more wine festivals, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Party over: Arizona chefs, restaurants shut out of James Beard Awards