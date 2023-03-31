Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Population growth in Maricopa County was largest in nation for second consecutive year

Mar 30, 2023, 5:00 PM
PHOENIX — For the second consecutive year, more people have been moving to Maricopa County than any other county in the nation, according to data released released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Maricopa County’s population grew by 56,831 to 4,551,524 over the 12 months ending on July 1, 2022. Harris County, Texas, followed after with 45,626.

Domestic migration fueled the growth in Maricopa County, as well as in Texas and Florida, according to the Census Bureau. Cities across the three states all made it into the top 10 in annual numeric growth for 2022.

Maricopa County is the nation’s fourth-most populous counties, following behind Los Angeles County, Cook County (Illinois) and Harris County (Texas).

Los Angeles County still had the largest population of 9,721,138, despite a nation-high net loss of 90,704 residents last year.

Of the nation’s 10 largest metro areas, Phoenix was one of four to see its population increase, joining Dallas Forth-Worth, Atlanta and Houston.

The counties with the biggest increase of international immigration were Miami-Dade, Harris and Los Angeles.

While Harris County, Los Angeles County and Dallas County had the biggest natural increases, Florida counties Pinellas, Sarasota and Volusia led the nation in natural decreases attributed to deaths outpacing births.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

