ARIZONA NEWS

Teacher’s aide in Mesa arrested for allegedly sexual abusing 9-year-old girl

Mar 30, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Mesa Police Department Photo)
(Mesa Police Department Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — A teacher’s aide at a Mesa elementary school was arrested for allegedly sexual abusing a 9-year-old girl multiple times on campus, authorities said.

Antonio Jordan, 28, was booked Wednesday into Fourth Avenue Jail on three counts of sexual abuse, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Police were called to Lehi Elementary School at Stapley Drive, south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway on Tuesday about reports of a sexual abuse.

The girl told school staff that Jordan told her to stay after class and that he began to touch her chest under her shirt, police said.

When officers spoke to Jordan on Wednesday, he allegedly told them he had a “stethoscope fetish,” and that he chose the victim because of her interest in the stethoscope he brought to the school.

Police also said they found three videos on Jordan’s phone that showed him abusing the victim, using the stethoscope and his hands, in the classroom alone on three occasions.

