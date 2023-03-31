Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 31- April 2

Mar 31, 2023, 4:15 AM
PHOENIX — From early Easter celebrations to more wine festivals, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • Eggstravaganza
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Venue: Kroc Center Phoenix (1375 E. Broadway Rd.)
  • Rainbows Festival
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Pride (113 N. Sixth St.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Tempe

Mesa

  • Mesa Easter Pageant
    • Day: Friday and Saturday
    • Time: 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
    • Venue: Mesa Temple (455 E. Main St.)
  • Rugged Maniac Race
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Bell Bank Park (1 Legacy Dr.)

Glendale 

  • Muse
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 6:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
  • Mecum Auto Auctions
    • Day: Friday and Saturday
    • Time: 8 a.m.
    • Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)

Scottsdale

  • Uncorked AZ Wine Festival
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Rd.)
  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Fountain Hills

Goodyear

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

