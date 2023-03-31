ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 31- April 2
Mar 31, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Pexels Photo, Facebook Photo/Uncorked Wine Festivals)
PHOENIX — From early Easter celebrations to more wine festivals, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- Eggstravaganza
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Kroc Center Phoenix (1375 E. Broadway Rd.)
- Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Diego Loyal SC
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
- Rainbows Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Pride (113 N. Sixth St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
Tempe
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mullett Arena (201 S. Packard Drive)
- Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Drive.)
- Tempe Festival of the Arts
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Venue: Downtown Tempe (1 West Rio Salado Pkwy.)
Mesa
- Mesa Easter Pageant
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Temple (455 E. Main St.)
- Rugged Maniac Race
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Bell Bank Park (1 Legacy Dr.)
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Muse
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Mecum Auto Auctions
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Scottsdale
- Uncorked AZ Wine Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Rd.)
- Arizona Bike Week 2023
- Day: Each day
- Time: Noon to 11 p.m.
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Fountain Hills
- Fountain Hills Music Fest 2023
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
Goodyear
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
