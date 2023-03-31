PHOENIX — From early Easter celebrations to more wine festivals, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

Eggstravaganza Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Kroc Center Phoenix (1375 E. Broadway Rd.)



Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Diego Loyal SC Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Rainbows Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Pride (113 N. Sixth St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars Day: Friday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Mullett Arena (201 S. Packard Drive)



Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Drive.)



Tempe Festival of the Arts Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Venue: Downtown Tempe (1 West Rio Salado Pkwy.)



Mesa

Mesa Easter Pageant Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Venue: Mesa Temple (455 E. Main St.)



Rugged Maniac Race Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Bell Bank Park (1 Legacy Dr.)



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale

Muse Day: Sunday Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



Mecum Auto Auctions Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 8 a.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Uncorked AZ Wine Festival Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Rd.)



Arizona Bike Week 2023 Day: Each day Time: Noon to 11 p.m. Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale



Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Fountain Hills Fountain Hills Music Fest 2023 Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Goodyear Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square



