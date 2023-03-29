New Gilbert development to include 2-story Starbucks

PHOENIX — Construction is set to begin next week on an 11-acre project that will bring a flagship two-story Starbucks to the East Valley.

The $125 million Mercy Center going up in Gilbert near Val Vista Drive and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway will include a five-story Residence Inn by Marriott, a Homewood Suites Hotel and retail, office and restaurant space, according to a press release.

The site will also be home to regional headquarters for Bell Bank.

The two-floor Starbucks will also feature a unique firepit and patio space on both levels.

Other tenants set to open at the Mercy Center are Chipotle, 7-Eleven and Nautical Bowls.

The project is located at the center of the Mercy Gilbert medical district.

Developer Diversified Partners will oversee the construction of the project.

