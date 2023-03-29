Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

New Gilbert development to include 2-story Starbucks

Mar 29, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Diversified Partners Rendering Photo)...
(Diversified Partners Rendering Photo)
(Diversified Partners Rendering Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Construction is set to begin next week on an 11-acre project that will bring a flagship two-story Starbucks to the East Valley.

The $125 million Mercy Center going up in Gilbert near Val Vista Drive and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway will include a five-story Residence Inn by Marriott, a Homewood Suites Hotel and retail, office and restaurant space, according to a press release.

The site will also be home to regional headquarters for Bell Bank.

RELATED STORIES

The two-floor Starbucks will also feature a unique firepit and patio space on both levels.

Other tenants set to open at the Mercy Center are Chipotle, 7-Eleven and Nautical Bowls.

The project is located at the center of the Mercy Gilbert medical district.

Developer Diversified Partners will oversee the construction of the project.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

West Clear Creek Wilderness...
KTAR.com

Woman falls to death off cliff in Arizona wilderness area

A 44-year-old woman fell to her death from a cliff in an Arizona wilderness area this week, authorities said Wednesday.
13 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)...
KTAR.com

Here’s why gas prices are rising in metro Phoenix, across Arizona

Gas prices are surging in metro Phoenix and across Arizona and a fuel industry expert says there is a main reason for it.
13 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@joss_berry)...
Kevin Stone

Aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigns after controversial tweet

An aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after creating a controversy with a tweet in the wake of the Nashville shooting.
13 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
Associated Press

Investigators cite driver fatigue as cause of deadly 2021 Phoenix milk tanker crash

A milk truck-tanker crash that killed four people and injured several others on a Phoenix freeway in 2021 was caused by driver fatigue, U.S. transportation investigators said Tuesday.
13 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...
Taylor Tasler

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks on prison priority, problems and plans for reform

In an exclusive interview, Katie Hobbs spoke on why she has made state prisons a priority, problems she's encountered and plans for reforming the system.
13 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...
SuElen Rivera

Phoenix restaurant owner says long ‘way to go’ following judge’s homeless encampment decision

A judge has ordered Phoenix to find a solution for a large homeless camp, but a local restaurant owner said it could be a while before progress is seen.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
New Gilbert development to include 2-story Starbucks