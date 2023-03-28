Close
New Harkins entertainment center concept BackLot coming to Phoenix

Mar 28, 2023, 11:34 AM
PHOENIX — Valley-based movie theater chain Harkins announced Monday it will open a new kind of family entertainment center in north Phoenix next year.

The concept, Harkins BackLot, will debut at the Shops at Norterra shopping center at Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway. Design was inspired by classic movie studio backlots, the chain said in a press release.

BackLot will include the state’s largest sports viewing screens, bowling, patio dining, a scratch kitchen and bar, an arcade, virtual reality games, a patio and party rooms.

There also will be space for private and corporate functions.

“Harkins has been providing exceptional family entertainment for nearly 90 years,” Mike Bowers, CEO and president of Harkins Theatres, said in the release.

“Expanding our brand to dedicated family entertainment centers is a natural progression of our innovation legacy. Our secret sauce is our unique ability to pair the fun of an entertainment center with the excitement of movies at our movie studio-themed BackLot entertainment centers.”

Guests can also look forward to the sports arena, as it will include full-service dining on stadium seated risers.

The restaurant will offer a variety of menu and beverage items, including burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches, desserts, cocktails, beers and wines.

“Entertaining our friends and families is at the heart of what we have always done. I’m excited to build on that tradition with Harkins BackLot,” owner Dan Harkins said.

More BackLot locations are expected to be announced soon.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

