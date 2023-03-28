Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Former Mexican president encourages voters living in Arizona to participate in Mexico election

Mar 28, 2023, 4:25 AM
Vicente Fox (KTAR News Photo/Griselda Zetino)...
Vicente Fox (KTAR News Photo/Griselda Zetino)
(KTAR News Photo/Griselda Zetino)
Griselda Zetino's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mexican citizens living in Arizona will get a chance to elect the next president of Mexico, and a former president from that country wants to ensure they participate.

“We came here to call our paisanos (fellow citizens) to raise their voice, to participate and to vote in the Mexican election,” former President of Mexico Vicente Fox said while speaking at an event hosted by Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix on Monday.

The Mexican government allows its citizens to vote from abroad. They can register by visiting a Mexican consulate office.

Latinos make up about 32% of Arizona’s population, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The vast majority are either from Mexico or are of Mexican descent.

For Vicente, these numbers represent a large pool of potential voters for Mexico’s 2024 presidential election.

“You just have to be a citizen of Mexico, and you just have to register,” he said.

Fox added that Mexico’s elections are important for Arizona, given the close connection of the two regions.

Mexico is Arizona’s largest trade partner. Last year, Arizona exports to Mexico were up 7%, totaling $8.7 billion and reaching their highest level since 2015.

At Monday’s event held at El Portal Mexican restaurant, Fox also expressed his opposition to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who can’t run for reelection since Mexican presidents are limited to a single six-year term.

Fox criticized Obrador, saying he hasn’t done enough to fight the cartels and improve Mexico’s economy.

Critics of the former president disagreed and defended Obrador. They protested outside the event while Fox was speaking.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)...
SuElen Rivera

Despite heavy localized rain, risk for wildfires in Arizona continues to increase

A risk for wildfires in Arizona continues to increase, despite a wetter than normal winter that brought heavy rain across the state. 
4 hours ago
Roberto Y. Longoria (Carnegie Hero Fund Photos)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix man to receive Carnegie hero award posthumously for 2021 actions

A Phoenix man who died trying to save an unconscious coworker in a hazardous material situation has been awarded a Carnegie Hero medal, the commission announced Monday.
4 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Mecum Auctions)...
KTAR.com

Mecum collector car auction comes to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium

A collection-car company is bringing a plethora of vehicles to Glendale's State Farm Stadium all week long. 
1 day ago
A homeless person sits in the median at an intersection Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona judge orders city of Phoenix to find solution for homeless encampment

An Arizona judge on Monday ordered the city of Phoenix to find a solution for the homeless encampment, otherwise known as "the Zone."
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County)...
Associated Press

Arizona judge has cases reassigned following DUI arrest

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that all cases currently assigned to a Yavapai County Superior Court judge recently arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI will be reassigned to other judges.
1 day ago
Kevin Salas-Madrid (Photo courtesy of MCSO)...
KTAR.com

Employee arrested for attempted murder in shooting at west Phoenix business

An employee accused of shooting a man last week at the west Phoenix business where he worked has been arrested.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Former Mexican president encourages voters living in Arizona to participate in Mexico election