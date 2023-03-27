Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police lift shelter-in-place orders after domestic violence shooting in Chandler

Mar 27, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:56 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police lifted shelter-in-place and school lockdown orders that were issued after a midday domestic violence shooting in Chandler on Monday.

One person was hospitalized after the shooting near Dobson and Ray roads, the Chandler Police Department said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was in custody when the shelter-in-place and lockdown orders ended.

“School lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted, but there is still a significant police presence in the area as we continue to investigate,” police said on social media in the latest update, around 12:15 p.m.

In addition, Dobson Road between Ray Road and Galveston Street was reopened, police said.

Police first reported the incident just before 11 a.m., saying Dobson Road was closed in both directions in the area.

“We are investigating a domestic violence shooting with a known suspect. At this time, the suspect is still at large,” police said on social media at 11:35 a.m.

“Nearby schools will remain on lockdown/modified lockdown, and we are still asking for citizens to avoid this area.”

An 11:15 a.m. update said, “Police are asking that citizens in this area shelter in place if possible.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

