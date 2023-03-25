Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona wine festival coming to Steele Indian School Park this weekend

Mar 24, 2023, 8:07 PM
PHOENIX — March is Arizona Wine Month, and award-winning wineries, musical acts, food trucks and artisans will congregate at Steel Indian School Park in Phoenix on Saturday to celebrate.

The second-annual Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival and Governor’s Cup Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will highlight 26 wineries and four breweries.

Tickets can be purchased online for $35 or at the door for $45, which include a commemorative wine glass with eight wine tasting tickets.

VIP tickets are only available online and are $55. Added perks include early entry at 10 a.m. and extra tasting tickets.

The first 250 VIP entries will receive a tote bag.

Non-drinkers can attend for $10, but the event is 21 and over with no pets allowed.

“With March officially being Arizona Wine Month, and the Governor’s Cup wine competition being held that month as well, we had to take this opportunity to celebrate this thriving industry, the state’s award-winning wines, and the winemakers who make it all possible,” Kris Pothier, president of the Arizona Wine Growers Association, said in a press release.

Parking will be limited, but the nearest light rail stop is located just outside the park at Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

Arizona attracts almost 600,000 visitors to more than 120 vineyards and tasting rooms each year, according to the state Department of Tourism.

Arizona wine festival coming to Steele Indian School Park this weekend