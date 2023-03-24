Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle on westbound Loop 202 in Tempe

Mar 24, 2023, 6:00 AM
(Screenshot via Arizona Department of Transportation)
PHOENIX – A wrong-way driver collided with a vehicle on an East Valley freeway Friday morning, injuring at least one person, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Scottsdale Road in Tempe shortly before 4 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was headed eastbound in westbound lanes. DPS told ABC15 the driver purposefully chose to go in the wrong direction.

The roadway was not closed, but two lanes were affected and the on-ramp was blocked off.

No other information was immediately available.

Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle on westbound Loop 202 in Tempe