Bodies of Arizona couple found day after vehicle got stuck in floodwaters

PHOENIX – An Arizona couple was found dead a day after their vehicle got stuck in floodwaters near Payson, authorities said Thursday.

“The occupants of the vehicle have been located and recovery efforts are underway,” Gila County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

“The identities will be released once confirmation and notification have been completed.”

A 911 caller reported the vehicle in Tonto Creek at the Bear Flat Crossing, about 18 miles east of Payson, around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, GCSO said. The vehicle was about 100 yards downstream from the creek crossing.

The missing people were believed to be local residents who were traveling with a pet, GCSO said.

The multi-agency search effort was hampered by dangerous weather conditions and flooding.

The Hell’s Gate Fire Department, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Payson Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety were involved in the search.

Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt created issues across northern Arizona on Wednesday.

Several low-lying communities in Yavapai County were told to evacuate because of the hazardous conditions.

