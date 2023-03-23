Arizona couple missing after vehicle found in floodwaters

PHOENIX – An Arizona couple is missing after their vehicle was found stuck in floodwaters in Gila County on Wednesday, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported the vehicle in Tonto Creek at the Bear Flat Crossing, about 18 miles east of Payson, around 7:45 a.m., the Gila County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle was about 100 yards downstream from the creek crossing.

The missing people are believed to be local residents who were traveling with a pet, GCSO said.

The multi-agency search effort has been hampered by dangerous weather conditions and flooding.

The Hell’s Gate Fire Department, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Payson Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety have been involved in the search.

Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt created issues across northern Arizona on Wednesday.

Several low-lying communities in Yavapai County were told to evacuate because of the hazardous conditions.

