ARIZONA NEWS

Woman shot to death, man injured near downtown Phoenix

Mar 23, 2023, 8:36 AM | Updated: 9:09 am
(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman near downtown Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said a man called around 8 p.m. to report his friend had been shot and that he had been hit in the head with a gun near Eighth Avenue and Madison Street.

The caller said he didn’t know the man who attacked them.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the unidentified woman with gunshot wounds in the area of a large homeless encampment.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. The man who called for help was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS and 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

