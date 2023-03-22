Close
ARIZONA NEWS

More evacuation orders issued for flooding in northern Arizona

Mar 22, 2023, 8:06 AM | Updated: 10:19 am
(Camp Verde Marshal's Office Photo) (City of Sedona Photo) (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — More evacuation orders were issued in northern Arizona on Wednesday morning for flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt.

Authorities said rising floodwaters are making some neighborhoods in the Sedona and Cottonwood areas and Black Canyon City unsafe.

Around 6:45 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sent a “GO” message, indicating imminent danger, for the Cottonwood area along the Verde River south of State Route 89A.

About 30 minutes later, evacuations were ordered for homes around Oak Creek in the following Sedona areas:

  • Trails End Road
  • Trails End Lane
  • Blackhawk Lane
  • Newcastle Lane
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Drive
  • Copper Cliffs Lane
  • Sycamore Road
  • Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park and houses north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane
In southern Yavapai County, a “GO” message was sent for the Rivers Edge RV Park in Black Canyon City just before 9:30 a.m. because of Agua Fria River flooding.

An evacuation center was set up at the community center in Camp Verde (395 S. Main St.) for residents in the Sedona and Cottonwood areas who have been displaced.

Another shelter was opened in Black Canyon City at Canon Elementary School at 34630 School Loop Road.

It was the second consecutive day evacuation orders were issued in the Sedona area. Residents in the Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas along Wet Beaver Creek were told to evacuate or move to higher ground on Tuesday afternoon.

State Route 89A was closed in both directions from mileposts 375 to 398 between Sedona and Flagstaff because of rock slides and adverse weather conditions, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

