ARIZONA NEWS

2-day student arts festival debuts in Scottsdale this weekend

Mar 21, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — A new community event this weekend will highlight visual and performing arts created by K-12 students in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Family ArtsFest at SkySong will be held Friday and Saturday at the Arizona State University Scottsdale Innovation Center near the corner of Scottsdale and McDowell roads.

The event is free to attend, and food trucks will be on site. Festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

“This event will be a tremendous addition to the arts scene in Scottsdale,” Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO with Scottsdale Arts, said in a press release. “We are looking forward to showcasing the work of local students and continuing to enhance the arts in our community through this new event.”

The center stage will feature performances by Scottsdale Unified School District bands, choirs and orchestras, along with artist-led activities such as lantern making and painting.

Art exhibitions will show works from elementary, middle and high school students throughout SkySong’s campus, including bowls made by SUSD students on sale to benefit families facing food insecurity in Scottsdale.

Funds will go toward Scottsdale human services such as the Vista del Camino Food Bank, Back-to-School and Healthy Packs weekend food program.

Scottsdale Family ArtsFest at SkySong is a partnership involving ASU, SUSD, Scottsdale Arts, the city of Scottsdale and the SkySong development team.

“We are excited to be a part of this new collaboration with the city, its arts community and ASU,” Scott Menzel, SUSD superintendent, said in the release. “To be able to showcase the work of our visual and performing arts students in this kind of setting is a wonderful opportunity.”

