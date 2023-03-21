Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona county allocated over $340K in federal funding for wildfire defense programs

Mar 21, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Twitter Photo/@USDA)...
(Twitter Photo/@USDA)
(Twitter Photo/@USDA)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced nearly $200 million in funding for wildfire protection project proposals in 22 states, including Arizona, and seven tribes.

The Biden administration allocated $341,217 for Gila County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan over a 24-month period and for guidance from the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Priorities for the Arizona plan are community outreach and education, evacuation strategy and fuels mitigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

RELATED STORIES

“In Arizona, Gila County, they will receive $341,000 for evacuation planning, community education and clearing flammable brush from around buildings,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on a media call.

The Community Wildfire Defense Grant program, announced in June, is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The program conducted a grant proposal selection process with reviews by state forestry agencies and tribal representatives.

The administration factored communities impacted by severe disaster, high wildfire hazard potential and communities classified as low income in its decision.

“Projects were selected using a collaborative, inclusive process that engaged tribes and state forestry agencies,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a press release.

“All projects include at least two of the primary selection criteria mandated in the legislation. And in all cases, these projects are taking critical steps to protect homes, property, businesses and people’s lives from catastrophic wildfires.”

Last week, the Department of the Interior announced nearly $50 million in allocations from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for wildland fire management.

The funding will support 24 projects in 13 states, including Arizona, by reducing unwanted vegetation and supporting fish and wildlife habitat improvements.

Arizona saw 1,432 wildland fires that burned 124,165 acres in 2022 and 1,773 fires that burned 524,428 acres in 2021, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Judge Celé Hancock headshot...
Associated Press

Arizona judge arrested in Prescott on suspicion of extreme DUI

A Yavapai County Superior Court judge was arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI in Prescott over the weekend, authorities said.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

3 homicide victims found in neighborhood near South Mountain in Phoenix

The bodies of three homicide victims were found in a neighborhood near South Mountain in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/AZGFD)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual outdoor expo returning this weekend to Phoenix

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hosting its annual outdoor expo in north Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday.
14 hours ago
FILE - Tribal councilman Wendsler Nosie Sr. speaks with Apache activists during a rally to save Oak...
Associated Press

Apaches tell court copper mine would harm sacred sites

PHOENIX (AP) — A Native American group that’s trying to stop an effort to build one of the largest copper mines in the United States told a full federal appeals court panel Tuesday that the project would prevent Apaches from exercising their religion by destroying land they consider sacred. U.S. federal government plans for a […]
14 hours ago
(Chandler Barbecue and Beer Festival Photo)...
KTAR.com

Holy smokes! Chandler Barbecue and Beer Festival to fire up at Tumbleweed Park

More than 30 masters of grilling bring the heat this weekend at the annual Chandler Barbecue and Beer Festival.
14 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Arizona county allocated over $340K in federal funding for wildfire defense programs