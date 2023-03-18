Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Digital license plate company gets approval to sell in Arizona

Mar 18, 2023, 5:00 AM
Neville Boston is a co-founder of ReviverMX Inc. (Photo by Dennis Mccoy/Sacramento Business Journal)
Digital license plate company ReviverMX Inc. is now selling its smart license plates in Arizona.

In some states, Reviver has had to get legislation passed to get its plates and technology available for sale, but not in the Grand Canyon state.

“We’re excited to be working with the state; they are a great partner,” Reviver co-founder Neville Boston told the Sacramento Business Journal. “Having the support of local decision-makers has been imperative to the growth of our product and we can’t thank them enough for helping us secure Arizona as the fourth official state to offer our product.”

Reviver’s plates are featured on the website of the Arizona Department of Transportation, which is one of the company’s partners in the state, along with the governor’s office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Reviver got its Arizona approvals through those agencies.

“The digital license plate is a huge step forward in a product that hasn’t seen this much innovation since its inception,” said Eric Jorgensen, motor vehicle director of the Arizona Department of Transportation, in a news release.

Reviver sells its license plates directly to customers, through new car dealerships and to fleet operators.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

Digital license plate company gets approval to sell in Arizona