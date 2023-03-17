Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people survive crash landing at Mesa airport after midair collision

Mar 17, 2023, 2:36 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm
(Mesa Fire and Medical photo)...
(Mesa Fire and Medical photo)
(Mesa Fire and Medical photo)
PHOENIX — Two people survived a crash landing at Falcon Field in Mesa after a midair collision Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Three planes were participating in an aerial demonstration when the collision occurred around 1 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded to reports of two aircraft colliding and dispatched units to the airport at Greenfield and McKellips roads before the planes arrived.

The plane’s landing gear failed and it crashed into the east end of the runway, breaking the plane in half just behind the cockpit, authorities said.

The first two planes came down safely, and the third crashed while landing.

Two people were extricated by fire department personnel and taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

A plane with “U.S. Air Force” on the side was severely damaged on the runway.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the incident.

