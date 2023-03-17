Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people survive crash landing at Mesa airport after midair collision

Mar 17, 2023
Falcon Field (City of Mesa Photo)
PHOENIX — Two people survived a crash landing at Falcon Field in Mesa after a midair collision Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The planes were participating in an aerial demonstration when the collision occurred around 1 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded to reports of two aircraft colliding and dispatched units to to the airport at Greenfield and McKellips roads before the planes arrived.

The first plane came down safely, and the second crashed while landing.

Two people were extricated by fire department personnel and taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

According to ABC15, a plane with “U.S. Air Force” on side was severely damaged on the runway.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the incident.

