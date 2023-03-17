Mesa man gets long sentence for shooting at FBI office, agent in 2020

PHOENIX — A Mesa man was sentenced Monday to nearly 15 years behind bars for shooting up a Phoenix FBI office three years ago and taking aim at an agent, authorities said.

A judge sentenced Gabriel Manzo, 40, to 177 months in federal prison for the April 20, 2020, incident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Thursday.

Manzo previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Manzo fired 18 rounds at the office near Deer Valley Drive and Seventh Street, breaking 11 windows and causing nearly $100,000 in damage.

When he started to drive away, he noticed an FBI agent following him in a government-issued vehicle.

Manzo stopped, got out of his truck and fired three times at the agent, according to prosecutors.

He fled but was taken into custody on Interstate 17 near Buckeye Road.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.