Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old with dementia last seen in Avondale

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a 75-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen in Avondale.

Lynda Johnston stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has long black hair with blue eyes.

Johnston was last seen on March 8 leaving her residence near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road with her nephew Dylan Johnston.

The pair left in a Blue 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser that has a temporary license plate of U952945.

Dylan Johnston is described as a 31-year-old white man who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnston’s whereabouts was asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001.

