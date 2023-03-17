Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Complaints of ‘inappropriate lessons’ reported to Arizona Empower Hotline being investigated

Mar 17, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:08 am
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
Griselda Zetino's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Education is investigating about half a dozen complaints after launching a hotline for parents to report lessons they disapprove of being taught in school.

“I think as time goes on, there will be a lot more,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “But we’re just starting, and it’s not widely known yet that we have this hotline.”

Horne’s office launched the Empower Hotline on March 7 so parents can report lessons they believe fall under the definition of “critical race theory,” with the focus on race or ethnicity, rather than individuals and merit.

Parents can also file complaints about materials being taught in Arizona classrooms that promote gender ideology, social emotional learning and inappropriate sexual conduct.

RELATED STORIES

As of Thursday, ADE has received about 2,000 emails and 600 calls and voicemails.

Horne said one of the calls to the hotline involved possible sexual abuse and has been turned over to police.

“The majority at this point are prank calls,” he said. “But we’re not going to be dissuaded by that. We’re just going to ignore them.”

Horne added his office is screening the reports coming in and dismissing those “that appear to lack credibility.”

“If they appear to have credibility, we want to be sure they’re credible by investigating them,” he said. “I know false accusations can be made, and we don’t want to perpetuate any false accusations.”

Critics on social media have encouraged others to flood the hotline with praise for teachers.

On Wednesday, a group of teachers and supporters marched from the State Capitol to Horne’s office, holding signs that read “Stop the Attacks” and “Stand with Educators.”

The Arizona Education Association tweeted that they marched to tell Horne “to take down his ‘hotline’ and stop the constant attacks and political games.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 Valley freeway closures to impact travel this weekend

This weekend, drivers should plan ahead for traffic as two Valley freeways will be closed and big events could affect the commute. 
7 hours ago
(Getty Images, Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 17-19

From Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert to the Arizona Tennis Classic, there'll be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend. 
7 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Scottsdale officer indicted on felony charges from November crash

A Scottsdale police officer was indicted March 1 on felony charges of aggravated assault and endangerment from a crash in November that resulted in injuries.
7 hours ago
Michael Michel (MCSO Photo)...
KTAR.com

Buckeye police make second arrest in murder of 15-year-old boy

Buckeye police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old boy that occurred in late January.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old with dementia last seen in Avondale

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a 75-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen in Avondale. 
1 day ago
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)...
Associated Press

BNSF trains derail in Arizona, Washington; no injuries

Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Complaints of ‘inappropriate lessons’ reported to Arizona Empower Hotline being investigated