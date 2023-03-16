Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Kevin Robinson says his police experience will benefit Phoenix City Council

Mar 16, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Kevin Robinson For Phoenix City Council)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Newly elected Kevin Robinson said Thursday his “lived experience” as a police officer will benefit the Phoenix City Council when he takes office next month.

“I most definitely believe it’s to everyone’s advantage because what I bring to the table, especially for the council, is the lived experience,” he told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

Robinson retired as an assistant chief with the Phoenix Police Department in 2017 after 36 years on the force.

He handily defeated Sam Stone in Tuesday’s runoff election for the District 6 council seat. Stone was the chief of staff for the current office holder, Sal DiCiccio, who couldn’t run again because of term limits.

District 6 covers parts of north-central Phoenix and the Ahwatukee and Arcadia areas.

Robinson said his 18 months of campaigning helped give him insight into major issues other than policing, such as housing and water.

“What I have done is I’ve taken a great deal of time to sit and talk to experts in all of these fields so that I understand more completely what the real issues are and what it is that we can be doing,” he said.

Robinson and District 8 runoff winner Kesha Hodge Robinson, who ousted incumbent Carlos Garcia, start their four-year terms on April 17. Both newcomers were endorsed by Mayor Kate Gallego.

Robinson is ready to tackle issues such as homelessness through a group effort.

“What it’s going to take is a group of folks — talking specifically about the City Council — that’s going to be willing to sit down, look at the issues, collaborate, look for opportunities for partnerships, and deal with the issues that way,” he said.

