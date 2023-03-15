Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler resident accused of killing wife while their 4 children were home

Mar 15, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:27 pm
Mohammad Alkurdi...
Mohammad Alkurdi (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX – A Chandler resident was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting his wife to death while their young children were home, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near Frye and Dobson roads around 11:25 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said.

They found Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, outside along with four kids under 9 years old, police said.

The neighbor who called 911 told police that Alkurdi said, “I shot her,” according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

Police took Alkurdi into custody without incident before going into the family’s apartment.

The children’s mother was located in a bedroom closet with a gunshot wound, and a gun was found in the bedroom, according to the probable cause statement.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t release the victim’s identity because they were working to notify family members in other countries.

Alkurdi, a citizen of Jordan, was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.

He is also under investigation for child endangerment, police said.

Police had been called to the apartment Saturday for a verbal argument, according to the probable cause statement.

