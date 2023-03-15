Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Kevin Robinson, Kesha Hodge Washington on way to winning Phoenix City Council seats

Mar 14, 2023, 8:24 PM | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 8:15 am
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
Phoenix District 6 candidate Kevin Robinson (Facebook Photo) Phoenix District 6 candidate Sam Stone (Facebook Photo) Phoenix District 8 candidate Carlos Garcia (Facebook Photo) Phoenix District 8 candidate Kesha Hodge Washington (Facebook Photo)

PHOENIX — Initial results from the Phoenix City Council runoff election were released Tuesday night, showing Kevin Robinson and Kesha Hodge Washington on their way to claiming seats.

Sam Stone conceded with Robinson ahead 62.39%-37.61% (21,390 votes to 12,897) in District 6, according to results reported by the Phoenix City Clerk.

Hodge Washington declared victory after going up 56.18%-43.82% (8,311 votes to 6,482) on District 8 incumbent Carlos Garcia. The next batch of results will be released Wednesday evening, the City Clark’s Office said.

Robinson and Hodge Washington were both endorsed by Mayor Kate Gallego.

RELATED STORIES

Robinson, a former assistant police chief in Phoenix, will succeed term-limited Sal DiCiccio. Stone was DiCiccio’s chief of staff.

“At City Hall, my No. 1 goal is to be a consensus builder. I aim to represent all residents of District 6, regardless of background, and my door will always be open to those needing assistance or with ideas to move our communities forward,” Robinson said in a social media post.

Hodge Washington previously worked in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

“Thank you to the voters of District 8 for making me your next councilmember,” she said on social media. “I can’t wait to get to work on your behalf.”

Garcia is a community activist and organizer who co-founded the Puente Human Rights Movement before winning a council seat four years ago.

District 6 covers parts of north-central Phoenix and the Arcadia and Ahwatukee neighborhoods. District 8 spans across much of the southern portion of Phoenix, including parts of downtown.

Tuesday’s runoffs were needed because nobody in those districts received more than 50% of the vote in the November general election.

Robinson and Stone survived an eight-person battle royale to advance in District 6. Robinson emerged with 20%, 3 percentage points ahead of Stone, who edged out Moses Sanchez and Joan Greene for the second runoff spot by about 500 votes.

Garcia topped a four-person District 8 field with 40% of the vote in November, but Hodge Washington was close behind at 38%. The margin then was just 525 votes.

Two other incumbents secured their reelection in November without needing a runoff: Laura Pastor, who was unopposed in District 4, and Jim Waring, who kept his District 2 seat by garnering 53% of the vote in a three-person race.

Pastor, Waring and the runoff winners will start four-year terms on April 17.

They will work alongside council members Ann O’Brien (District 1), Debra Stark (District 3), Betty Guardado (District 5) and Yassamin Ansari (District 7), who don’t face re-election until next year.

