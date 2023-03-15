PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University announced it is opening an accelerated nursing program site in Chandler this fall.

The new building will be located off Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive and will open in September.

The accelerated bachelor is described for individuals who have a non-nursing college education and are interested in pursuing a career in nursing. The program will build students following a logical sequence of coursework, skills labs, immersive simulation and clinical rotations over a 16-month time span, according to a press release.

“We are very excited to be able to address the nursing shortage,” dean for GCU Nursing, Dr. Lisa Smith told KTAR News 92.3.

“It has been a national shortage for a number of years and certainly the pandemic has accelerated that and really heightened the shortage. That shortage really hurt Arizona overall.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for nurses is expected to grow 6% over the next decade, with over 200,000 openings for registered nurses through 2031.

This will be GCU’s sixth Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing site and the third in Arizona following openings of locations in Sun City, Tucson and a west Valley location. The other sites are in Sandy, Utah and Henderson, Nev.

“We were looking at the growth that has occurred over the last couple of years and what is projected in the East Valley, and looked at that as a great opportunity to address the needs,” Smith said.

“There are also new healthcare institutions being built as well. That will help to place those students and give them clinical experience while they’re in school.”

