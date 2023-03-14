Man dead after barricading himself inside Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he barricaded himself inside a Phoenix gas station Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It’s not yet clear how the man died.

The incident started after 2 a.m. when officers saw a man walking on Interstate 17 near Cactus Road, Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said during a press conference.

Police made contact with the man, who has not been identified, when he then ran into a nearby QuikTrip.

Officers saw the man with a knife before he barricaded himself inside a storage room after people in the store safely left the building, police said.

A small fire ignited inside of the building but the sprinkler system put it out, police said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities pulled the man, who was unresponsive, out of a storage room just after 5:30 a.m. and performed life-saving measures.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are many factors that took place while officers were present here that we’re going to investigate fully and then ultimately turn a portion of this investigation over to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death,” Scherer said.

