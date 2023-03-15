Close
TLC, Shaggy team up for summer tour coming to Phoenix in July

Mar 15, 2023, 4:25 AM
TLC and Shaggy are teaming for the Hot Summer Nights Tour in 2023. (Live Nation Photos)
PHOENIX — Why be a scrub when you can spend a night with TLC and Mr. Boombastic himself, Shaggy, this summer?

The world renowned acts that dominated radios in the 1990s will stop by Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on July 7 on their Hot Summer Nights Tour.

Special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston will also take the stage.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

TLC broke out in 1994 with the their second album, “CrazySexyCool,” which included the hits “Waterfalls,” “Creep” and “Red Light Special.”

The trio of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas won four Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and five MTV Video Music Awards. Lopes died in a car accident in 2002, and Watkins and Thomas continue to perform together.

“No Scrubs” and “Unpretty” are also massive hits from a group that sold 85 million records worldwide.

Shaggy, from Jamaica, started building fame in 1993 with the remake of “Oh Carolina.”

He picked up a lot more fans with the 1995 Grammy Award-winning reggae album “Boombastic.”

His biggest hits have been “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic” and “Angel.”

