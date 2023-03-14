Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Inmate ‘unaccounted for’ after leaving work site in southern Arizona

Mar 13, 2023, 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm
(Photo by Arizona Department of Corrections)...
(Photo by Arizona Department of Corrections)
(Photo by Arizona Department of Corrections)
PHOENIX — Authorities said an inmate was unaccounted for Monday afternoon after he was seen leaving a work site at a detention facility in southern Arizona.

Jonathan Perryman was seen around 9:20 a.m. walking away from a work crew in San Luis, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Perryman, a minimum custody work crew inmate, entered a restroom to wash paint off of his hands after he’d been working at a recreation center, ADCRR said.

The inmate was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and faded black jeans around 2:15 p.m. at Somerton Catholic Church, the San Luis Arizona Police Department said.

All local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals Officer were notified of Perryman’s disappearance by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.

Apprehension staff and ADCRR investigations were actively searching for Perryman.

He was sentenced on Nov. 16, 2022, for misconduct involving weapons, and authorities said he does not have a history of violence or prior convictions.

ACDRR asked those in the surrounding area to not attempt to approach or engage with Perryman.

