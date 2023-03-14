Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Opera’s 2023-24 season features world premiere of Frankenstein

Mar 13, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Opera)
PHOENIX — Arizona Opera announced its 2023-24 season lineup, featuring the world premiere of Gregg Kallor’s “Frankenstein” based on the novel by Mary Shelley.

The production, part of the McDougall RED Series, will debut at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix from Oct. 13-15 before moving to the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson Oct. 21-22.

Frankenstein aims to give a voice to the creature depicted in the science fiction classic and was workshopped at Arizona Opera in December.

The Main Stage Series involves “The Barber of Seville,” “Romeo & Juliette” and “Don Giovanni,” starting in early 2024.

The Barber of Seville runs at Symphony Hall in Phoenix from Jan. 27-28, 2024, and at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson Feb. 3-4, 2024.

The acclaimed comic opera about love and mistaken identity dates back to 1816 Italy and was composed by Gioachino Rossini.

Romeo & Juliette, composed by Charles Gounod based on William Shakespeare’s iconic play, takes the stage at Symphony Hall March 2-3, 2024, and The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall March 9-10, 2024.

Don Giovanni highlights music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from 1787 and is based on a Spanish legend involving seduction and self destruction.

The opera rounds out the season on April 20-21, 2024, at Symphony Hall and April 27-28, 2024, in Tucson.

Casting for the shows will be released next month.

“We are eager to continue connecting communities across Arizona through the power and beauty of opera, celebrating great operas from the classic repertoire while also investing in the future of the artform through new works,” Joseph Specter, Arizona Opera president and general director, said in a press release.

“Our upcoming season brings iconic stories of passion, obsession, and stolen identities – timely and universal themes enjoyable for both seasoned patrons and newcomers alike. We also look forward to launching new initiatives in both Phoenix and Tucson to increase our impact beyond the opera house.”

Aside from the featured productions, the 2023-24 season will debut the New Works Festival, a chance for attendees to preview three contemporary operas from Nov. 3-5.

Selections will be revealed at a later date.

Showtimes are posted online.

