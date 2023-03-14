Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Leonardo da Vinci exhibit to debut at Lighthouse Artspace in Scottsdale

Mar 14, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 7:30 am
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Immersive Leonardo Photo) (Immersive Leonardo Photo) (Facebook Photo/Leonardo: The Universal Man) (Immersive Leonardo Photo)

PHOENIX — An immersive art exhibit that puts the spotlight on renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci is set to debut in Scottsdale this week.

Leonardo: The Universal Man will open Thursday at Lighthouse Artspace, bringing to life the artist’s paintings from the 15th century.

Da Vinci’s work will be featured in the exhibit with a modern twist and eye-catching visuals through immersive design, light and projection technology.

Adult tickets to the hourlong exhibit start at $34.99 and can be purchased on the exhibit website.

RELATED STORIES

Artworks that will be featured include “The Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper.”

Lighthouse Immersive has brought other experiences to the Valley, such as Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive King Tut and Immersive Frida Kahlo.

Leonardo: The Universal Man will share time with the ongoing Immersive Monet and The Impressionists exhibit at Lighthouse Artspace this month.

The venue is located at Scottsdale Road and Fifth Avenue in Old Town.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man barricades himself inside Phoenix gas station, sets small fires

A man barricaded himself inside a Phoenix gas station and was setting fires inside the building Tuesday morning, authorities said. 
8 hours ago
U.S. Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the third day of...
Griselda Zetino

Meet Juan Ciscomani, Arizona’s 1st naturalized American from Mexico elected to Congress

Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani has only been in office for two months but already is seen as a rising star in the Republican Party.
8 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Avondale approves opioid settlement funding for education, prevention

The Avondale City Council will allocate One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement funds for education and prevention.
8 hours ago
(Pexels Photos)...
SuElen Rivera

It’s Pi Day: Here’s where to find deals on pie and pizza in the Valley

In celebration of Pi Day, March 14 (03/14), don't be surprised if you see the cost for pizza or pie going for $3.14.
8 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Opera)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Opera’s 2023-24 season features world premiere of Frankenstein

Arizona Opera announced its 2023-24 season, featuring the world premiere of Greeg Kallor's "Frankenstein" based on the novel by Mary Shelley.
1 day ago
(Photo by Arizona Department of Corrections)...
KTAR.com

Inmate missing after leaving work site in southern Arizona

Authorities said an inmate was unaccounted for Monday afternoon after he was last seen leaving a work site at a detention facility in southern Arizona. 
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Leonardo da Vinci exhibit to debut at Lighthouse Artspace in Scottsdale