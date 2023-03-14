PHOENIX — An immersive art exhibit that puts the spotlight on renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci is set to debut in Scottsdale this week.

Leonardo: The Universal Man will open Thursday at Lighthouse Artspace, bringing to life the artist’s paintings from the 15th century.

Da Vinci’s work will be featured in the exhibit with a modern twist and eye-catching visuals through immersive design, light and projection technology.

Adult tickets to the hourlong exhibit start at $34.99 and can be purchased on the exhibit website.

Artworks that will be featured include “The Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper.”

Lighthouse Immersive has brought other experiences to the Valley, such as Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive King Tut and Immersive Frida Kahlo.

Leonardo: The Universal Man will share time with the ongoing Immersive Monet and The Impressionists exhibit at Lighthouse Artspace this month.

The venue is located at Scottsdale Road and Fifth Avenue in Old Town.

