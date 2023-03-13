Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler approves $2.4 million in municipal airport projects

Mar 13, 2023, 8:41 AM | Updated: 8:42 am
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The city of Chandler approved more than $2.4 million in funding for airport improvement projects, officials said.

The East Valley suburb’s City Council approved three grants last week that will go toward extending a taxiway, aviation market assessment and pavement improvement at Chandler Municipal Airport.

The largest allocation, $2,035,200, is covering the first phase of the design and construction of Taxiway B, the city said in a press release. The taxiway sits between two runways but mainly only serves one runway due to its short length. Once extended, the taxiway will serve both runways.

The runways will not be extended.

Work on the initial phase was funded through an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

About $270,000, mostly funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, was awarded to Dibble Engineering for Runway-4R-22L pavement improvements, which includes design and development of construction documents for the runway’s rehabilitation.

Another $125,000 was approved for the Airport Strategic Business Plan, a seven-month study that will look into funding requirements for development, airport business goals and an implementation plan with key performance indicators.

Chandler Municipal Airport is located south of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near McQueen and Germann roads, about 18 miles southeast of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The city owns and operates the airport, which is used primarily for training, business flights, hobby aviation, medical services and law enforcement.

Chandler approves $2.4 million in municipal airport projects