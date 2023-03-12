Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 men arrested for murder near Casa Grande shooting range

Mar 12, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Casa Grande Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Casa Grande Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Casa Grande Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested Sunday in connection to a murder near a shooting range in Casa Grande, authorities said.

Victor Leal, 20, and Roberto Barrero, 21, were both charged with first-degree murder, burglary and tampering with evidence, according to the Casa Grande Police Department.

A witness to the shooting that took place on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. near Elzy Pearson Shooting Range led detectives to determine Barrero and Leal as suspects, police said.

Authorities said the pair and a 16-year-old ran out of gas during a drive and waited for another person to arrive with more. While waiting, Barrero and Leal allegedly burglarized a vehicle that belonged to 30-year-old Julian Reynolds from Arizona City.

Reynolds confronted the suspects and was then shot, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Police found Reynolds dead on Isom Road with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Reynolds was known to visit the area to collect brass casings, police said.

When Barrera and Leal were located and taken into custody, authorities said evidence of the crime, including Reynolds’ property and the murder weapon, were found and linked to the suspects. Police dogs were tasked with finding the weapon, which they located in the desert near the crime scene.

Another teenager was found to have aided in hiding evidence and faces charges of tampering with evidence, police said.

The 16-year-old who originally fled the scene was interviewed and released, but he was not charged in the case.

