ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect killed in crash after carjacking spree, multi-agency chase in Yuma

Mar 9, 2023, 8:49 AM | Updated: 10:40 am
(Facebook/Yuma Police Department)...
(Facebook/Yuma Police Department)
(Facebook/Yuma Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX — A man who allegedly carjacked three vehicles in Yuma, including a large water truck, died Wednesday afternoon in a crash that ended a multi-agency chase, authorities said.

Alfredo Panduro Zendejas, 44, was pronounced dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-truck in an intersection, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, the man allegedly stole two vehicles.

First was the water truck, reported as stolen around 7:45 a.m. to the sheriff’s office. The suspect also allegedly stole two firearms.

At around 9:12 a.m., the Yuma Police Department received a report of an attempted carjacking. The suspect threatened a 45-year-old woman with a gun and tried to take her vehicle but the engine wouldn’t start. The man fled in the water truck.

Then, at approximately 10 a.m., the man allegedly threatened a female with a gun and took her purple Acura from the parking lot of Arizona Western College and drove away.

Around 4 p.m., police began pursuit of the Acura. Eventually, the suspect abandoned it and fled on foot. He allegedly shot at a police vehicle while running.

Later, the man allegedly carjacked another vehicle, a small silver car, by threatening a woman in her 70s with a gun. The suspect fired twice near the driver and her passenger. They were not injured.

Police resumed pursuit of the man through the Palms Regional Center Mall and back on to the street. The pursuit ended at County 15th Street and Avenue 3E.

Officers from the Somerton Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

